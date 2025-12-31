Assembly Speaker flags human rights concerns over elderly voters’ hearings

Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday voiced serious concern over the alleged hardships faced by elderly voters being summoned for physical hearings.

Asserting that forcing frail and elderly citizens to attend hearings amounts to a “clear violation” of human rights, the Speaker said: “...The fundamental right to free movement is being infringed upon when elderly citizens are being forcibly made to appear.

There is a National Human Rights Commission in this country. What is the central Human Rights Commission doing? They cannot keep their eyes closed. They should take up this issue. There can be no bigger instance of human rights violation than this.” Speaking in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Speaker expressed strong displeasure over reports that voters aged 80, 90 and even above are being asked to appear physically for SIR hearings.

“Such hearings are unacceptable,” Banerjee said. “Many of these elderly people are seriously ill. Many cannot even walk properly. For those who find it extremely difficult to step out of their homes, this kind of pressure is being created,” he maintained.

Complaints have poured in from different parts of the state alleging that elderly citizens are being compelled to visit booths or hearing centres despite severe cold weather or health issues. The Speaker described such treatment of senior citizens as “inhuman”. He reiterated that a body entrusted with safeguarding citizens’ rights cannot remain passive in the face of such alleged violations.

Banerjee demanded that the National Human Rights Commission should immediately take suo motu cognisance of the matter. “I believe they will certainly intervene,” he said.

The issue has already drawn sharp criticism from the Trinamool Congress leadership. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had raised the matter during a public meeting in Bankura, while a Trinamool Congress delegation led by national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited the office of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on Wednesday, with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue featuring prominently in their representation.