Assembly polls: TMC ‘weighs ministerial axe’, seat reshuffle

Kolkata: In a pre-poll shake-up, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) may drop some ministers over performance and reshuffle key seats as it pushes for a fourth straight term.

Sources in the TMC said several MLAs, including some ministers, may be denied tickets in the upcoming Assembly polls, with candidates’ performances — particularly in constituencies won by narrow margins in recent elections — under close scrutiny during the selection process.

It was learnt that TMC may induct nearly 40 new and young faces in its candidate list, signalling a calibrated blend of youth and experience. While senior leaders with ideological and organisational heft are likely to be deployed in sensitive regions, younger candidates could be fielded in constituencies where there is a visible demand for change, sources said.

A marathon meeting was recently held at TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence to finalise the party’s candidate list, which may signal a decisive shift in electoral strategy. Sources said the ruling party’s list of nominees is almost ready. What TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has consistently pushed for “one person, one post” as part of organisational rejuvenation, a principle that is expected to be given top priority during the announcement of candidates. Members from the party’s student and youth wings, along with professionals such as doctors and social activists, are likely to be fielded in key constituencies.

Political circles are abuzz with speculation that a noted Bengali singer and a prominent actress who recently joined the TMC may feature in the party’s candidate list. Sources indicated that around three to five ministers could be dropped over “image”-related concerns.

Meanwhile, Jyotipriya Mullick, former Food and Supplies minister and MLA from Habra in North 24-Parganas, has expressed his unwillingness to recontest from the seat. Uncertainty also looms over whether Madan Mitra will be renominated from the Kamarhati Assembly seat.

Speculations are there that Barasat MLA Chiranjit Chakraboty and Uttar Para MLA Kanchan Mullick may not get tickets this time. There is a buzz that TMC may field former Kolkata Mayor, Sovan Chatterjee, from Behala East Assembly Constituency.

In that case, Ratna Chatterjee may be fielded from Maheshtala. Uncertainty shrouds whether Manoj Tiwary will get a ticket from Howrah’s Shibpur.