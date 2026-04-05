Assembly polls: TMC unveils phase-I star campaigner list

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday released its Phase I list of star campaigners for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, signalling the start of an intensified campaign across key constituencies.



Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee leads the list, followed by party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, underlining the central role of the top leadership in the campaign. Senior leaders, Subrata Bakshi, Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas, also feature among the prominent faces who will spearhead rallies and public outreach.

The list, comprising 40 leaders, reflects a mix of experienced politicians and popular public figures, including actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha. Party insiders said the selection aims to ensure wider voter connect across regions through a combination of organisational strength and public appeal.

Pratikur Rahaman has also been included in the list. His induction comes just days after he was announced as the party’s spokesperson, indicating a swift rise within the organisation.

With the campaign gathering pace, the TMC is expected to deploy its star campaigners strategically across constituencies in Phase I, focusing

on consolidating support and countering opposition narratives in the run-up to the polls.