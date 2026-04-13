Assembly polls: North Dinajpur set to see high profile rallies in coming days

Raiganj: Campaigning for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election is set to intensify in North Dinajpur district, with prominent political leaders scheduled to address a series of high-profile rallies over the next few days. With multiple star campaigners visiting the district, the political atmosphere in North Dinajpur has turned highly charged ahead of the crucial polls.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will kick off a major campaign rally at Islampur Court Maidan on April 15 at 11:30 am in support of Trinamool Congress candidate Kanaiyalal Agarwal. Preparations for the meeting are already underway, as members of the district TMC committee along with police officials visited the venue to review arrangements.

Jakir Hossain, president of the Islampur kl Block TMC committee, said that the Chief Minister will arrive at a temporary helipad adjacent to the meeting ground before addressing the gathering.

TMC candidates, including Kanaiyalal Agarwal (Islampur), Hamidul Rahaman (Chopra), Minhaz Arfin Azad (Chakulia), Ghulam Rabbani (Goalpokhar), and Gautam Paul (Karandighi), are expected to share the stage with her. Party leaders anticipate a massive turnout at the rally.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Raiganj Stadium on April 14 in favour of Congress candidate Mohit Sengupta. Tushar Guha, secretary of the North Dinajpur District Congress committee said: “Rahul Gandhi’s visit after a gap of seven years has generated enthusiasm among party workers and supporters. It will add an extra benefit to our Congress candidates in North Dinajpur”. Adding to the political momentum, popular Bengali actor-turned-politician Dev will hold a roadshow in Itahar on Monday in support of TMC candidate Mosaraf Hossain. He is expected to land at Itahar High School ground and proceed in a procession up to Chowrasta More.