Assembly polls: Mamata unveils Trinamool’s 10-pledge manifesto

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday unveiled her party’s manifesto, ‘Banglar Jonno Didir 10 Pratigya’, outlining a broad welfare and development roadmap ahead of the Assembly elections.



Presenting the 10 pledges, Banerjee said they would form the foundation of governance if the party returns to power for a fourth consecutive term. Stressing continuity, she said existing social schemes would remain in force, alongside new initiatives such as annual Duare Chikitsa (health at doorstep) camps in every block and town to strengthen last-mile healthcare delivery.

The manifesto promises housing for all and piped drinking water to every household. Alleging that the Centre has withheld funds for both schemes, Banerjee said the state would continue these projects using its own resources to ensure no family is left without a home or basic amenities.

Reaffirming key welfare measures, she said Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries would continue to receive Rs 1,500 per month for the general category and Rs 1,700 for SC/ST categories. Financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month for unemployed youth under Banglar Yuba-Sathi will also continue.

Banerjee also announced a Rs 30,000 crore agriculture Budget to support farmers, including the landless, and promised comprehensive infrastructure upgrades in government schools under Banglar Shikshayatan.

The manifesto further proposes creation of seven new districts and expansion of urban local bodies through administrative reorganisation to improve governance efficiency.

Banerjee said she would work to position Bengal as the gateway of trade for eastern India with improved logistics and infrastructure, while ensuring uninterrupted power supply “for the next 100 years” and expanding old-age pension coverage to more beneficiaries.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wrote on X: “Bengal has always led with conviction, knowing the way, going the way and showing the way. Smt.@MamataOfficial’s 10 ‘Protigya’ reflect this very ethos, deeply rooted in the lived realities, needs and aspirations of our people. From empowering women, youth, farmers and senior citizens with dignity and opportunity, to ensuring a pucca home and piped water for every household; from taking healthcare to the doorstep through Duare Chikitsa to upgrading Government schools with modern infrastructure, this is a vision that seamlessly blends compassion with ambition. Coupled with a renewed push for industrial growth and stronger administrative efficiency, it charts a future that is both progressive and inclusive. This vision is born not out of abstraction, but from constant engagement with the people. It is now our collective responsibility to translate these commitments into reality by strengthening the hands that have tirelessly worked for Bengal’s welfare.”