Assembly polls: Election Commission to deploy 2,400 Central Forces in Bengal

Kolkata: The Election Commission is planning unprecedented security arrangements for the upcoming Assembly elections, with a strong focus on both polling and post-poll phases. According to sources, around 2,400 companies of Central Forces are set to be deployed across the state to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. It has decided to retain a substantial number of forces even after the polling process concludes to prevent post-poll violence, if any. Sources indicate that around 700 companies of Central Forces will remain stationed in the state beyond April 29 after the conclusion of the second and last phase of polls in Bengal. “200 companies will be specifically assigned for the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). These forces will guard strong rooms to prevent any tampering or security breaches. Additionally, another 500 companies will be deployed to maintain law and order in the post-poll period. The decision has been taken to avert any potential unrest following the elections,” an EC official said.

According to sources in the Bengal CEO’s office, the number of sensitive booths across districts has increased significantly, which prompted the decision to scale up the deployment of Central Forces. “The bordering areas and polling booths with a history of violence or unrest have been identified for additional deployment to prevent any untoward incident during the elections,” said the EC official. Bengal will have one of the highest deployments of Police Observers, with 84 officers assigned to oversee law and order during the elections. In comparison, Tamil Nadu has 40 Police Observers, Assam 35, and Kerala 17. Administrative officials believe that the Commission is placing equal importance on post-poll stability alongside the voting process, which is reflected in the decision to retain such a large number of central forces in the state. The counting of votes is scheduled on May 4.