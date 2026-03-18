Assembly polls: ECI deploys record 474 observers in Bengal

Kolkata: In a bid to tighten electoral monitoring, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed a record 474 observers in West Bengal for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, ensuring comprehensive coverage across all constituencies.



Among the 474 observers appointed in the state are 294 General Observers — one for each Assembly Constituency — along with 100 Expenditure Observers and 84 Police Observers. This marks the first time that every Constituency in a state will be monitored by a dedicated General Observer. In comparison, during the 2021 Assembly elections, around 160 General Observers and 37 Police Observers were deployed across Bengal.

All observers have been directed to reach their assigned constituencies by March 18 and will hold daily grievance hearings with candidates, political parties and the public. Overall, the ECI has deployed 1,111 observers across five poll-bound states and ongoing by-elections, including General, Police and Expenditure Observers. Of these, Bengal alone accounts for 294 of the 557 General Observers deployed nationwide—more than 50 per cent of the total.

In comparison, other poll-bound states have significantly lower observer-to-Constituency ratios. Assam, with 126 seats, has been assigned 51 General Observers, covering about 40 per cent of constituencies. Kerala, which has 140 seats, also has 51 General Observers, translating to just over 36 per cent coverage.

Tamil Nadu, despite having 234 constituencies, has 136 General Observers—around 58 per cent coverage.

West Bengal also records one of the highest deployments of Police Observers, with 84 officers assigned to oversee law and order during the elections. In comparison, Tamil Nadu has 40 Police Observers, Assam 35, and Kerala 17. Election officials said the observers will function as the “eyes and ears” of the Commission on the ground, ensuring that polling is conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.