‘Assembly polls a battle to save Bengal, democracy’

Kolkata: Desh Bachao Gonomancha on Tuesday described the upcoming state Assembly elections as a crucial struggle to protect democracy, the Constitution, and the rights of Bengali voters, alleging systematic interference by the Election Commission under the guise of SIR.

Welcoming the recent Supreme Court verdict, the platform expressed doubt about its implementation and claimed that the SIR process had created fear and insecurity among citizens in Bengal.

Since the beginning of the SIR exercise, several incidents of extreme mental stress, illness, and even death have been reported. Kin of a deceased, who allegedly died out of SIR-related fear, were also present and shared their experience. Two Matua community representatives voiced concerns over their voting rights, citing their status as a vulnerable group.

One of the founding members of the platform, Purnendu Basu, stated: “Flawed notices, arbitrary documentation demands and intimidation had pushed common people—cutting across age, gender and religion—into distress.” The platform accused the Election Commission of acting in an unconstitutional and partisan manner, alleging that its actions were politically motivated and aimed at disenfranchising a large section of genuine voters in Bengal.

It alleged selective targeting of Bengal and claimed that rules were being changed arbitrarily to suit a political agenda. Calling the entire exercise a “planned political conspiracy,” the platform asserted that the real objective was to weaken Bengal electorally.