Assembly polls: 500 women-run booths planned in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: In a significant and record-breaking initiative, women will take charge of polling operations in as many as 500 booths across Cooch Behar district in the upcoming Assembly elections, marking an unprecedented expansion of women-led polling stations in both urban and rural areas.



According to election officials, the move represents an eightfold increase compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when only 60 booths in the town area were managed exclusively by women. This time, women poll personnel will be deployed across six Assembly segments—Cooch Behar, Dinhata, Mathabhanga, Tufanganj, Mekhliganj, and Haldibari—with a notable extension into rural regions as well.

The decision follows directives from the Election Commission, which has excluded para teachers and temporary workers from election duties this year. To address the resulting manpower gap, a larger number of women government employees have been engaged for polling responsibilities.

Cooch Behar district comprises nine Assembly constituencies, with a total of 2,537 polling booths and an additional 140 auxiliary booths. Each booth will be managed by a team of four personnel, including one presiding officer and three polling officers. The administration has also maintained a 20 percent reserve workforce to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.

Cooch Behar South Assembly constituency is set to witness the highest number of women-run booths, with nearly 150 of its 285 polling stations being managed entirely by women. Mathabhanga and Dinhata are also expected to see a substantial number of such booths.

While women have been part of polling duties in previous elections, their numbers remained limited due to logistical challenges, including overnight stays and inadequate infrastructure in remote locations. However, officials indicate that improved arrangements and enhanced security measures have encouraged greater participation this year. District Magistrate and District Election Officer Jitin Yadav stated: “Around 2,000 women personnel are being deployed for these 500 booths. All necessary preparations are being made to ensure their safety and convenience.”