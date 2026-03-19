Assembly polls 2026: Shiv Shankar Pal kicks off campaign with temple visit in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Shiv Shankar Pal, the Trinamool Congress cricketer candidate for the Tufanganj Assembly Constituency, began his campaign on a spiritual note upon arriving in Cooch Behar, offering prayers at the revered Madan Mohan Temple.

Following the temple visit, Pal proceeded to the district party office, where he joined a crucial meeting attended by candidates contesting from all nine Assembly constituencies in the district. The meeting focused on chalking out electoral strategies and strengthening grassroots coordination ahead of the upcoming polls.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers, Pal acknowledged that despite widespread development initiatives led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee across the state, Tufanganj has not progressed at the same pace. He attributed this gap to the lack of effective representation in the past. “I have now been entrusted with the responsibility to represent the people of Tufanganj. I will work for everyone—from the youngest to the oldest—and strive to resolve the issues faced by every village in the constituency,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey from sports to politics, Pal highlighted his roots in the region. “Leaving Tufanganj to pursue cricket in Kolkata was not easy. I went on to represent Bengal and also had the opportunity to be associated with the Indian national team, later serving as a coach

for Bengal. But this is my home—these streets shaped me. No challenge here will be too difficult. Together, we will function as a united team,”

he added. According to party sources, discussions at the strategy meeting was centered on strengthening booth-level organisation, enhancing coordination among party workers and ensuring an effective outreach campaign across all constituencies.

District Trinamool Congress President Abhijit De Bhowmik expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, asserting that the TMC aims to secure all nine seats in the district and reduce the Bharatiya Janata Party’s presence to zero.