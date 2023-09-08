Assembly passes resolution to observe ‘Bangla Divas’ on ‘Poila Boishak’

Kolkata: Bengal Assembly, on Thursday, passed a resolution to observe Bengal’s foundation day (Bangla Divas) on ‘Poila Baisakh’ (Bengali New Year Day on April 15) while selecting Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Banglar Maati, Banglar Jol’ as the state song.



A resolution under Rule 169 was tabled in the Assembly, proposing to observe Poila Baisakh, as ‘Bangla Divas’ and Tagore’s ‘Banglar Maati, Banglar Jol’ as the state song. The resolution was passed with 167 members, out of a total of 294, voting in favour of it.

Sixty-two BJP MLAs proposed June 20 instead. The single MLA from the Indian Secular Front, Naushad Siddique abstained from voting on the resolution.

Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “I support the proposal of making Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Banglar Maati, Banglar Jol’ the official song of Bengal. People of Bengal don’t want June 20 to be observed as the state’s foundation day since it is associated with memories of violence and bloodshed which marked the partition.” Trinamool Congress had sought the opinion of people from all walks of life to decide on the date. “Around 99 per cent of people voted for Poila Baisakh,” Mamata said.

Banerjee later wrote on her X account: “I am delighted to announce that the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution and unanimously agreed on ‘Bangla Divas.’ Henceforth, Poila Boishakh, the auspicious day of the Bengali New Year, will be our Foundation Day, symbolising our rich heritage and vibrant culture. Simultaneously, ‘Banglar Mati, Banglar Jal,’ penned by Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore, will become our new State Anthem. This is a day of great pride for us all. Let’s celebrate our progress and togetherness!”

The BJP legislative party, which took part in the discussion, opposed the resolution, terming it as an “attempt to distort history”.

Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose observed the state’s foundation day on June 20, 2023, at the Raj Bhavan following a notification by the Union Home Ministry.

Criticising the BJP MLAs, Banerjee said: “We protest the Centre’s decision to choose June 20 as the state’s Foundation Day. Ones that took away Gandhiji’s life will teach us history? We don’t do politics of terrorism. We condemn the Centre’s unilateral move. Various states have their own foundation day. If we need a foundation day, it should be free from violence.”

She also asserted: “The Centre has not yet accepted our proposal to rechristen West Bengal as ‘Bangla’. We will do it after this government (Central) is voted out.”

Reacting to the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari’s comment that the resolution will not receive the Governor’s assent, Mamata said that it doesn’t matter since it is not a Bill.

The objection against choosing June 20 is that on this date in 1947, MLAs from West Bengal voted for partition after a joint meeting with MLAs from East Bengal (which later became East Pakistan) who voted against the partition of the state.

Sylhet, which was part of Assam, underwent a referendum resulting in displacement and property destruction during the post-partition riots.