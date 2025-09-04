Assembly passes resolution against atrocities on Bengali migrants

Kolkata: A resolution under Rule 169, citing recent incidents of alleged torture of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states, was passed in the Assembly on Thursday. The motion seeks to highlight the “persecution faced by Bengalis” outside the state.

The session turned stormy as BJP MLAs repeatedly disrupted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s speech during the discussion on the resolution, which protested against the alleged atrocities on migrant labourers from Bengal in BJP-ruled states.

The resolution—condemning atrocities against Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states—was moved by state minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

The minister, after reading the resolution, had said: “Bengali-speaking people are being harassed in various states (can be read as BJP-ruled states). As per the Indian Constitution’s fundamental rights, Indian citizens can stay in any state.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the House, slammed the saffron party, saying the saffron camp was against any discussion on attacks on Bengali migrants in states where the BJP is in power. Banerjee stated that the BJP is anti-Bengali.

During her address to the House, Banerjee termed the Centre’s order on the Foreigners’ Act an “election gimmick” and accused the BJP-led government of using sensitive issues like citizenship and immigration to polarise voters.

Drawing a contrast with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), which covers those who arrived on or before December 31, 2014, Banerjee questioned the ambiguity of the Centre’s new directive.

“This is nothing but an election gimmick, but it will not work this time. Those who are screaming about CAA, what did they actually do? Did they give citizenship to anyone? These are all tactics keeping the 2026 polls in mind,” she said.

“Nowhere in the law is citizenship mentioned. Will those allowed to stay also get ration cards, Aadhaar, and voting rights? Will you put their names in the voter list? What a shame,” she added.

“The CAA comes only when elections are near. They can’t do anything. Since 2019, they have been deceiving people. They do not grant citizenship to anyone,” Banerjee remarked.

Banerjee further questioned the absence of Parliamentary procedure and oversight in the announcement of such a significant policy decision.

“There has been no discussion, no debate, not even a Standing or Select Committee’s involvement. How can the BJP decide such important matters unilaterally?” she asked.