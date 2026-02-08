Assembly passes Bill to raise HMC wards from 50 to 66

Kolkata: The state Assembly on Saturday passed the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, increasing the number of wards under the civic body from 50 to 66.

The move follows the state Cabinet’s approval in December to amend the Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) Act, 1980, paving the way for the expansion.

Bally Municipality was amalgamated with the HMC in 2015, taking the total number of wards under the corporation to 66, even though only 50 wards were originally under HMC. Later, citing administrative issues, the state passed a Bill in 2021 to separate Bally Municipality from HMC. However, the amended Bill did not receive the assent of the then-Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In 2025, Governor C V Ananda Bose approved the Bill, which signified that 16 wards would be separated from the jurisdictional area of the HMC.

The state government is of the view that the population under HMC has doubled over the past 10 years and that retaining all 66 wards is necessary to ensure better civic amenities.

Civic elections in the Howrah Municipal Corporation were last held in 2013. Addressing the House during the discussion on the Bill, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim said that non-cooperation from the then Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, had prevented the conduct of elections in Howrah, alleging that the Bill remained pending for five years for unspecified reasons.

He added that the state government, under the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has consistently prioritised Howrah, ensuring that civic amenities in the city remain in good condition.

At present, the HMC is being run by an administrator, with councillors working together to ensure smooth functioning. The decision is expected to pave the way for elections to the urban local body.