Assembly Budget session likely to start on February 5

Kolkata: The Budget session of the state Assembly is likely to start on February 5 and may continue till February 17.

The state Budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be tabled during this session.

The Budget session will begin with the Governor’s speech. In the recent past, Governor C V Ananda Bose has been critical of the law and order situation in the state and in the recent Sandeshkhali incident too, he has been vocal against the state government.

Interestingly, last year, Bose in his maiden address at the beginning of the Budget session had flagged the issue of non-disbursal of funds under MGNREGA and rural housing at the state Assembly.