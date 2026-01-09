Assaulted on suspicion of theft, youth dies

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, a youth who was assaulted on suspicion of being a thief died after he was released from the hospital in Howrah on Thursday.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Sheikh Alauddin, aged about 30 years, was assaulted by a group of people at Mishrapara in Andul of Howrah. Meanwhile, the cops of the AJC Bose Botanical Garden police station came to know about the incident.

After rescuing the youth, police rushed him to Howrah Hospital, where he was treated. After a few hours, Alauddin was discharged, following which he was taken to the police station for an inquiry. There, the youth reportedly fell sick again. When he was taken to the Howrah hospital for the second time, Alauddin was declared brought dead.

Later, from Alauddin’s father, the police reportedly came to know that he was a drug addict and was also suffering from cancer.

However, he was unaware of what happened in Mishrapara. No complaint was lodged till Thursday night. Police are trying to identify the persons who were involved in the assault. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.