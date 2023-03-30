‘Assault’: Prof accused of misplacing papers files complaint against four

malda: Sougato Bagchi, the Professor of South Malda College who was accused of not submitting 10 answer scripts, filed a written complaint with the police against four persons for physically assaulting him. The Controller of Examinations of the University of Gour Banga, Biswarup Sarkar had complained that Bagchi had not submitted 10 answer sheets of the third semester of the Bengali department. The missing answer scripts have resulted in uncertainty of the publication of results of almost 30000 students of the University of Gour Banga (UGB.)

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “The case has been registered. An investigation is underway.”Incidentally, Bagchi had sat on a Dharna in front of the examination controller’s office on March 24. He had alleged that he was beaten up under the leadership of university professor, Saugato Pal, when he came to submit the answer scripts. He informed the controller in writing. He had even filed a written complaint against the four people at English Bazar police station.

Three days after this incident, Bishwarup Sarkar the Controller of Examinations of UGB held a press conference and alleged that Saugato Bagchi did not submit ten answer scripts of Bengali for the third semester. As a result, he has been facing problems in producing the results. Bagchi also claimed that the truth of the incident will be known only if the CCTV footage of the incident is examined. Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury of TMC said: “There is a continuous attempt to malign the University. There is a conspiracy to destroy this university.”