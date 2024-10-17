‘Assault’ on TMC worker by BJP members

Jalpaiguri: Allegations have emerged claiming that BJP workers assaulted a woman Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter in the Bahadur Colony area of Bahadur Gram Panchayat (GP), Jalpaiguri Sadar Block. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, leaving one injured woman, Seema Mandal, hospitalised at Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital. Her husband, Binoy Krishna Mandal, filed a complaint at Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station against six local residents, accusing them of assault and molestation.



Reports indicate that Seema Mandal was organising Lakshmi Puja when a group confronted her, resulting in a violent attack. Binoy Krishna Mandal stated: “We are the only Trinamool supporters in this village and we have faced pressure to switch to the BJP. This incident stems from my wife’s refusal to join their party.” Chumki Biswas, a local resident commented: “This woman has been involved in drug trafficking, which has been protested before. We submitted a mass petition to the police regarding this incident.”

Bikash Malakar, a member of the Trinamool district committee, condemned the assault, asserting: “The woman was attacked over false drug charges. The BJP is taking law into its own hands.” In response, BJP Jalpaiguri district president Bapi Goswami denied the allegations, claiming that Seema Mandal’s house was linked to drug activity.