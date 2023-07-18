Assault on specially-abled youth in Tollygunge: 3 minors detained

Kolkata: A specially-abled youth was allegedly harassed and assaulted by four youths in the Tollygunge area on Sunday. Three minors



have been detained in this regard so far, said police sources.

According to sources, the youth was going somewhere on Sunday evening when he was intercepted by four youths near Rashbehari Avenue.

It is alleged that the accused youths asked the specially-abled youth to dance. When the victim refused, the accused persons used abusive language about him.

The specially-abled youth warned the accused four to lodge a complaint against them to the police. Hearing this, the accused youths started beating him.

Due to this, the victim youth suffered an injury on his head. After he returned home, the victim narrated the incident to his parents. Later a complaint was lodged at the Tollygunge Police Station.

The mother of the victim youth said that earlier, her son was harassed by some people in the locality but they did not lodge any complaint as the accused persons had sought an apology.

Meanwhile, police have started a probe and on Monday cops went to the house of the victim youth to record his statement.

Police are also checking the CCTV footage.