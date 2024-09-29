Assault on health workers at Sagore Dutta Hosp: 4 held, junior docs start indefinite cease-work

Kolkata: Junior doctors at Sagore Dutta Medical College and Hospital in Kamarhati on Saturday announced an indefinite cease-work after health workers at the institute were allegedly attacked by the kin of a deceased patient. The cease-work disrupted outpatient and emergency services of the hospital on Saturday. Three junior doctors, three nurses and a healthcare worker were injured. The Rapid Action Force (RAF), has been deployed at the hospital to maintain order. Later during a meeting, junior doctors placed a 10-point demand at the college council meeting. They said the college authorities have not given any written assurances to fulfil their demands. Hence, the junior doctors called for an indefinite cease work terming the meeting “unfruitful”. Junior doctors of the hospital alleged that the family members of a patient on Friday entered the women’s ward and attacked health workers following the death of a patient. The police personnel arrived at the place late. The relatives of the patient even had an altercation with the police when they intervened. Four of the accused have been arrested in connection with the alleged scuffle. Health Secretary NS Nigam visited the hospital on Saturday along with other health officials and held a meeting with Barrackpore police commissioner Alok Rajoria, hospital officials and junior doctors.

“We have heard from the doctors and the nurses. The culprits have been arrested and from today, additional CCTVs are being installed. We are taking all sorts of precautionary measures,” Nigam assured. The college principal, Prof Parthapratim Pradhan; dean; heads of departments (HoDs) and police officers were present in the meeting. After Friday’s incident, the junior doctors boycotted their duties on Saturday and later announced the indefinite strike. The 10-point demands placed by the junior doctors in the council meeting include a written justification from the hospital authority regarding their inadequacy in preventing the incident that happened on September 27, a show-cause and written accountability of all the security personnel responsible for maintaining the security during the incident, a written justification on the lack of CCTV in the female medicine, two wards and outside the female medicine on-call room. The demands also include a written justification for the absence of any assigned personnel to monitor the ongoing CCTV footage among others. “We will continue our cease-work until and unless we see something on the ground,” said a junior doctor.