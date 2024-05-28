Assault on ED officers in Sandeshkhali: CBI files chargesheet in the Jan 5 incident

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against the suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh and six others in connection with the alleged attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.



On January 5, this year, ED officials were attacked and assaulted by a violent mob when the Central agency went to Sandeshkhali to conduct a raid at the house of Shahjahan. It was alleged that Shahjahan had gathered hundreds of villagers and instigated them to attack the ED team. Even several media persons were attacked and many cars were vandalised.

Later, Deputy Director of ED, Gaurav Bharill lodged a complaint against Shahjahan and others.

It is alleged that despite the state police registering a case based on the complaint, no action was taken.

Later, on the orders of the Calcutta High Court Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, the investigation of the case was taken over by the CBI.

On Monday, the CBI filed the chargesheet against Shahjahan and his associates, including Sheikh Alamgeer and five others, under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.