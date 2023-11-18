Assault charges: Naushad Siddique summoned by cops

Kolkata: ISF MLA, Naushad Siddique has reportedly been summoned by the cops of Garfa Police Station in connection with the case registered for allegedly misbehaving and assaulting the driver of Calcutta High Court Registrar Chandrani Mukherjee Banerjee.



Siddique reportedly claimed that he had not received any notice yet. Sources informed that the ISF MLA has been asked to appear before the investigating officers of the case within 72 hours.

According to sources, on Tuesday afternoon Siddique was going to Joynagar along the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass. It is alleged that the MLA’s car collided with Chandrani’s car.

When her driver protested, a scuffle broke out between him and Naushad’s diver. It was also alleged that the

MLA’s bodyguard assaulted the Registrar’s driver as well. After a while, Naushad

left the spot.

Later, Chandrani’s driver lodged a complaint at the Garfa Police Station against the MLA along with his bodyguard and driver. Based on the complaint a case was registered by the police.

Later the ISF MLA claimed that Chandrani’s driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner. It was alleged that the Registrar’s car blocked his way. However, Naushad reportedly claimed that he was unaware of any case registered against him.