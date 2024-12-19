Assam Police arrest two terror suspects from Murshidabad

Kolkata: Two persons, suspected of having connections with the terror outfit Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), were arrested from Murshidabad by the Assam Police, assisted by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police and local police in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to sources, the Assam Police had recently launched operation ‘Praghat’ to bust the terror module, which was trying to ignite communal tension and create unstable situations in the state. During the operation covering three states — Assam, Bengal and Kerala, a total of eight persons have been arrested. All the arrested persons are reportedly associated with the JMB through other terror modules in the country.

Among the eight arrested, four are from Kokrajha, one from Dhubri in Assam, two from Murshidabad in Bengal and one from Kerala.

On Tuesday, a team of STF Assam Police sought help from their counterparts in Bengal. Accordingly on Wednesday, a joint raid was conducted at a place in Hariharpara of Murshidabad and two persons identified as Md. Abbas and Minarul Sheikh were arrested. Though the operation was conducted by Assam Police, Bengal STF has started an investigation to ascertain that no other persons involved in any terror module are still unidentified.