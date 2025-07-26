Assam issuing NRC notices to people in Bengal without jurisdiction: TMC

Kolkata: Calling it an act of “political terrorism”, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday lashed out at the Assam government for issuing an NRC notice to yet another legitimate citizen from Mathabhanga. The ruling party in Bengal alleged that such repeated targeting was not only unjustified but also a deliberate attempt to undermine the federal structure of the country.

“Nishikanta Das from Mathabhanga, a bonafide resident of Bengal, has been unjustly served an NRC notice by the Assam Government. This is an act of POLITICAL TERRORISM,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X. Taking to social media, Trinamool also made it clear that the Assam government has no jurisdiction in Bengal to serve an NRC notice to the legitimate citizens of Bengal.

“The Assam Government has no jurisdiction in Bengal. Yet, they’re issuing NRC notices to Bengali citizens, blatantly undermining our federal structure. This @BJP4India’s backdoor NRC. Having failed to win Bengal politically, they now want to render Bengalis STATELESS in their own homeland,” It stated further.

Asserting that the Mamata Banerjee government will not allow anyone to rob the citizenships of the bo-nafide citizens of Bengal. “So long as Smt. @MamataOfficial leads Bengal, we will not allow even a single citizen to be robbed of their rights, dignity, or existence. BJP, you’ve opened a dangerous front. Now pre-pare for a long, bitter, and unforgiving fight,” it said.

The ruling party also shared a video on social media where the Das family members said: “We are not Bangladeshi. We are from Malda. We have all the ID proofs. Only because we speak Bengali, will we be labelled as Bangladesh?”

“Speaking Bengali doesn’t make us ‘Bangladeshi’, a truth @BJP4India deliberately ignores, pushing a big-oted agenda. This despicable smear campaign against Bengali people will not stand. Bengal is united, and we will crush this injustice!” Trinamool Congress added.

A couple of days ago, Anjali Shil, wife of Nitya Shil, residents of Jateshwar in Alipurduar district’s Falakata block received NRC notice from Assam government.

Despite residing in Bengal for over 35 years and possessing all necessary documents, including Aadhaar and voter ID. Earlier, Uttam Kumar Brajabasi and Arati Ghosh, both residents of Cooch Behar, had received similar notices from the Assam government, prompting outrage in Bengal.

The repeated incidents of National Register of Citizens (NRC) notice from the Assam government, drew sharp criticism from Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had accused BJP-led Assam administration of targeting Bengali-speaking individuals and attempting to brand them as illegal immigrants.

Trinamool Congress on Saturday further pointed out: “The horror unleashed on Bengali-speaking Indians by @BJP4India is no longer just a regional crisis — the world is watching now!” Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal Chief Minister has already termed the BJP’s attempt as “linguistic terrorism” on the Bengalis.