Assailant tries to kill self after attacking univ student with knife

Malda: A former student of the University of Gour Banga (UGB) attacked and wounded a female student of 2nd semester with a knife, in the university campus on Thursday afternoon. The assailant after stabbing the girl on the throat also tried to committ suicide in the same manner by trying to slit his own throat with the knife. Both of them have been admitted at the Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment.



The victim has been identified as Tanushree Chakraborty of Assam but stays in Mangalbari area under the Malda Police Station. The youth is Alok Mandal of Sambalpur area under the Pukhuria Police Station. Anushree is a student of Mathematics while the youth earlier studied physics in UGB and is currently staying in Malanchapally under English Bazar Police Station.

The reason for the attack is not yet known as both are undergoing surgery in MMCH. The family members of both have reached MMCH but are yet to talk to the media. Latiful Islam, a student of UGB, said: “The girl was suddenly attacked in front of the Mathematics department of the science building and was stabbed randomly in the throat.

I, along with others, tried to save her. The assailant went to the upper storey of the building where he tried to slit open his own throat.” The police later collected evidence, including the knife, from the crime scene and spoke to eye witnesses. The matter is primarily suspected to be related to a love affair.

Rajeev Patitundi, Deputy Registrar of UGB, said: “The exact cause of the incident is not yet known. Both have been hospitalised. The safety of these students are our

prime concern.”