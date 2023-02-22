Ask agencies to probe Meghalaya land scam: Abhishek dares BJP

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, said that her party would expand its bases in north-eastern states before the next Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee pledged to be the harbinger of peace and prosperity in the Hill state of Meghalaya.

While addressing an election rally at Rajabala in Garo Hills of Meghalaya, Banerjee clearly stated that Trinamool Congress is planning to strengthen its organisation in all north-eastern states and forge an alliance with the local parties.

“Not only Meghalaya; Trinamool will go to all north-eastern states and form alliances. Siliguri will be the gateway for all north-eastern states,” Banerjee maintained.

“BJP or Congress leaders from Delhi will not stand beside you. We are your neighbouring state and a friend of yours. Patients from Meghalaya come to Bengal for treatment. Why there will be no proper medical college in Meghalaya,” Banerjee said while addressing a huge gathering.

Banerjee called for a change in Meghalaya asking why adequate medical infrastructure was not been built there yet. She also promised that various development schemes, including Lakhsmir Bhandar, which are run in Bengal will also be introduced in Meghalaya.

Banerjee once again trained her guns on the BJP-led Centre saying that the BJP is letting loose CBI and ED on her party leaders. “CBI and ED are knocking on our doors every day as if we are thieves and they (BJP) are saints,” she said.

“Why universities will not be set up in Meghalaya. Why proper road infrastructure will not be available here, and why the unemployment issue will not be settled? Why will there be no scheme. Following allegations of a land scam by Trinamool Congress (TMC) against the NPP-led-MDA government in Meghalaya, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, challenged the BJP government to get Central agencies to probe the scam and bring the accused to the book.

Addressing a public meeting at Rajabala, Garo Hills, Abhishek said: “Meghalaya needs a true leader who

will stand by its people. It does not need a puppet who will dance to the tunes of the masters sitting in ivory towers of Delhi, Gujarat and Guwahati.”

He said that the land scam by the NNP government has been exposed by the Meghalaya TMC and it proves the corruption in the state that has been started by the BJP.

“The government here cannot install street lights, provide drinking water, maintain law and order, build schools or create employment but can rob people’s money. Why should you let them rule? They need to go. TMC will usher in development,” he maintained.

Banerjee added that there has been no instance of a CBI or ED raid here because of BJP’s rule.

He assured the people that development in Meghalaya is just a matter of time. “On March 2, results will be declared and thereafter a democratic government will be prevailing in Meghalaya. I request all the citizens to take the trouble and go to cast their votes on February 27. Put an end to the tyranny of the BJP by voting for the TMC. Trinamool Congress is the only party that can challenge the BJP,” Abhishek said.

In a tweet, Abhishek also hit out at Congress. He wrote: “@INCIndia has failed to resist @BJP4India. Thr irrelevance, incompetence & insecurity has put them in a state of

delirium. I urge @ Rahul

Gandhi to revisit thr politics of vanity instead of attacking us. Our growth isn’t driven by money, it is people’s love that propels us.”

Gandhi during his rally, targeting the TMC, had said: “You also know the history of TMC, you know the violence that takes place in Bengal...So you are aware of their tradition. They came to Goa and spent a huge amount of money as the idea was to help the BJP. And this is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC’s idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that BJP comes to power.”

Abhishek assured that like Bengal, Meghalaya too shall get to avail all the development and welfare schemes. “In Bengal, under Duare Sarkar, the government goes to the people with the schemes. Here too the government will come to the people,” he promised.

He said to vote for TMC is to strengthen the hands of Mamata Banerjee who is the only person who can take on the BJP. “Let us change the fate of this state for a brighter future. Vote for development” he said.