Asit Maiti becomes Director (Projects) in WBSETCL

KOLKATA: Asit Kumar Maiti has been appointed as Director (Projects) in West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL).



Previously, Maiti was attached to Powergrid Corporation of India Limited as an Executive Director of Eastern Region-II, Kolkata.

After taking charge in WBSETCL, the Managing Director along with other Directors of the Company congratulated and welcomed Maiti on behalf of the State Electricity Transmission Company.