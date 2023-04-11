MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Asit Maiti becomes Director (Projects) in WBSETCL
Bengal

Asit Maiti becomes Director (Projects) in WBSETCL

BY Team MP10 April 2023 7:31 PM GMT
Asit Maiti becomes Director (Projects) in WBSETCL
X

KOLKATA: Asit Kumar Maiti has been appointed as Director (Projects) in West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL).

Previously, Maiti was attached to Powergrid Corporation of India Limited as an Executive Director of Eastern Region-II, Kolkata.

After taking charge in WBSETCL, the Managing Director along with other Directors of the Company congratulated and welcomed Maiti on behalf of the State Electricity Transmission Company.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X