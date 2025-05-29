Asian palm civet rescued by Calcutta University staff

Kolkata: Two laboratory staff of the Microbiology department and a research scholar from Zoology department of Calcutta University (CU) on Wednesday rescued an Asian palm civet found in a bleeding condition beside a pond situated within the Ballygunge Science College campus.

Asian palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus), also called common palm civet, is IUCN Red Listed as Least Concern since 2008. It is threatened by poaching for illegal wildlife trade.

The civet was picked up with utmost care and was brought to the 6th floor, Microbiology department. It was then provided with first aid in the form of dressing of the wound in its leg and beside the mouth and fed with saline water. It was a difficult task to pacify the animal for the necessary medical assistance as it was initially agitated but the staff remained patient and though the animal initially refused to take the saline water, it later responded and showed signs of recovery.

“We called up the state Forest department for a quick handover of the animal as we felt that it was in need of specialised treatment because of its injury. Within an hour of receipt of our call, a three-member team reached here and we handed over the animal to them,” said Piyali Datta, lab in-charge of the Microbiology department.

An official from the Forest department who came and picked up the animal suspected attack from stray dogs leading to the to the injury of the civet after examining the nature of the injury. “We have presently kept the animal at our rescue centre in Salt Lake where it is being attended by a veterinarian. One of its legs has been badly affected and he needs proper medical attention for some days. Once it becomes fit, it will be released in the wild,” said the official.