Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman joins TMC

Kolkata: After being “motivated” by the various schemes and initiatives of the Mamata Banerjee government, Asian Games gold medallist and heptathlete Swapna Barman, ahead of crucial upcoming Assembly elections, joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday. The 29-year-old, who hails from North Bengal, joined the party at Trinamool Bhavan in the presence of senior leaders like Chandrima Bhattacharya, Bratya Basu and Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb. After joining the party, she said: “I am inspired by the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The way she rose from the grassroots and elevated Bengal to its present stature is something rarely possible elsewhere.” Barman also stated that she was “motivated by the various schemes and initiatives implemented for the people of Bengal”. “I feel this will be a big platform for me to work for the people, and that is why I decided to join the party,” she added.

Barman won the gold at the Asian Games in 2018 and stood first in the Heptathlon at the Asian Athletics Championship in 2017. She also received the Arjuna Award in 2019. Speaking on her joining, senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said: “She has made the country proud on the international stage. Her journey from Ghoshpara village near Jalpaiguri to becoming an international sporting champion is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Bengal’s youth.” She added: “Born in a Rajbongshi family facing economic hardships, she rose above every obstacle through sheer determination and hard work to conquer the Asian stage and make India proud. As a woman, I would like to thank and congratulate her for choosing the right party.” Hailing Barman for her achievements, Bratya Basu, while pointing out how the sports persons were ill-treated by the BJP, said: “TMC is the only place for her. The contrast between TMC’s treatment of sportspersons and the BJP’s shameful record could not be starker. We have the examples of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who sat on the road of the national capital to protest against BJP leader and the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan.”