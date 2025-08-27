ASI suspended for misbehaviour in East Burdwan ahead of CM’s rally

Kolkata: A police officer was closed at the police lines for allegedly misbehaving with media persons in East Burdwan while they were covering the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) visit to the place selected for the Chief Minister’s public meeting.

According to sources, on Monday night, East Burdwan DM, Ayesha Rani and SP, Sayak Das went to check the last-minute preparation for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s public meeting on Tuesday at the Burdwan Municipal School ground.

As DM and SP had been to the meeting place, several media persons also reached the spot for professional reasons.

In a video footage that had gone viral, it is seen that an ASI was obstructing a media person from performing his duty and also pushed him out of the spot.

Also, the ASI was heard making an objectionable comment as well. Millennium Post, however, did not verify the authenticity of the video footage. As soon as the incident came to light, the ASI was suspended and closed at the police lines.