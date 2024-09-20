ASI in Raiganj suspended for drunken misconduct while on duty

RAIGANJ: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, has been suspended after being found drunk during duty hours on Wednesday night. Around 10 pm on Wednesday, the officer, allegedly intoxicated, was seen loitering and behaving inappropriately with pedestrians at Ghori More in Raiganj town.

Several passersby, especially women, reportedly felt unsafe due to the officer’s conduct. Concerned locals protested against his behavior, and some captured videos of the scene. These videos quickly went viral on social media, leading to widespread criticism. The situation escalated as other members of the police force arrived at the scene and removed the officer. Following the public outcry, the ASI was suspended on Thursday.

Arindam Sarkar, vice chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality, expressed his dismay, saying: “The ASI was found drunk in the viral video. We do not want a police officer behaving in this manner on our roads. We are glad that appropriate action has been taken against him by higher officials.”

Sana Akhtar, superintendent of police of Raiganj Police District, confirmed the suspension, stating: “The officer was posted at the police headquarters in Karnajora. However, during duty hours, he was found elsewhere, visibly intoxicated, as seen in the viral video. He has been suspended immediately, and an inquiry has been initiated.” An internal investigation is now underway to determine further action against the suspended officer.