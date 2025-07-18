ASI begins tracking tourist footfall at historic Bangarh

BALURGHAT: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun monitoring tourist footfall at the historic Bangarh site in Gangarampur, South Dinajpur, since June. Officials say the data will help assess interest levels among visitors and assist in planning infrastructure upgrades at the ancient archaeological site.

According to sources, nearly Rs 3 crore has already been sanctioned by the ASI for development at Bangarh, which stands on nearly 1,000 acres of land. The site not only attracts local visitors but also tourists from other states and even abroad, as per the ASI register. However, despite this interest, the basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets remain unavailable.

Under the supervision of ASI’s Raiganj Division, work had begun to secure encroached portions of the land by constructing boundary walls. However, the effort has come to a standstill due to land disputes. Local residents are reportedly unwilling to vacate the occupied land, stalling ASI’s restoration and development work.

“We are preparing a list of proposed works that would benefit tourists at Bangarh,” said Vikash Kumar, an official from the ASI Raiganj Division. “We are also gathering feedback from visitors. At present, the work is stalled due to unresolved land issues. We hope the matter is resolved soon.”

Meanwhile, political reactions have emerged. Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar criticised the situation, stating: “Every time the Centre tries to implement a project in Bengal, land disputes emerge. People are living and farming on ASI land. How is that allowed?”

“The land falls under the state’s jurisdiction. We are in regular contact with the district administration. Let’s see when the development work is allowed to proceed,” he added.

Responding to this, TMC general secretary Gautam Das said: “We want the historical sites in our district to be developed. If there is a land issue, the BJP MP should coordinate with the administration. The department can provide a better answer.”