Ashutosh Ghosh takes charge as permanent V-C of Calcutta Univ

Kolkata: Ashutosh Ghosh, the newly-appointed permanent vice-chancellor (V-C) of Calcutta University (CU) would focus on further improvement in quality of education and teacher recruitment and thus strive towards excellence. He made it clear that he would work with everyone by his side and try his best to keep aside any sort of conflict between the state government and the Raj Bhavan.

Ghosh on Thursday took charge as CU’s permanent V-C following the finalisation of names of V-Cs of six universities by Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is the chancellor of the state universities. Ghosh had earlier served as the interim vice-chancellor of CU in 2016-2017. “I will not go into conflict with anyone and try my best to strike a chord between all parties (the state and the Governor) to further improve the quality of academics,” said Ghosh.

According to sources, the last professor appointment at Calcutta University was in 2017-2018. Currently, about 59 per cent of the posts are vacant. On the other hand, the last appointment for administrative officer posts was in 2020.

There is a shortage of 30-40 per cent there. Allegedly, the last appointment for permanent academic staff was 18 years ago, in 2007-08. About 70 per cent of the permanent academic staff posts

are vacant.