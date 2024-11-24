Ashoknagar: Teen ‘gang-raped’ by 3, including a minor boy

Kolkata: A 16-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by three youths, including a 17-year-old friend, near her home at Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas on Thursday.

Two of the accused have been arrested by the police, while the minor boy has been taken into safe custody.

Cops said the minor boy was a friend of the victim and had called her outside her home on Thursday night.

The two allegedly went to drink together behind a local school, where two friends of the boy, aged 19 and 25, joined in and gang-raped the girl.

Cops suspect the boy had spiked the girl’s drink and after consuming it, she fell unconscious when the trio raped her in turns. Initially hesitant to disclose the ordeal, the victim eventually confided to her family about the torture. On Friday evening, her family lodged a formal complaint with the Ashoknagar Police Station.

The police initiated an investigation almost immediately after receiving the complaint. Within a few hours, the two accused were arrested, and the accused minor was taken into safe custody.

According to police sources, all three have confessed to the crime. A reconstruction of the incident was conducted on Friday night.