Ashok Maheshwari takes charge as additional GM of ER

Kolkata: Ashok Maheshwari has taken over the additional charge of Additional General Manager of Eastern Railway. Maheshwari is also the Principal Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer (PCSTE) of Eastern Railway.

Maheshwari is an IRSSE (Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers) Officer of 1988 Batch and joined Indian Railways in 1990. He has worked in various important capacities including Principal Chief Signal Telecommunication Engineer of Eastern Railway, Divisional Railway Manager of Samastipur, East Central Railway, amongst other important roles.

Maheshwari has graduated from Malaviya Regional Engineering College in Jaipur in Electronic & Communication Engineering. He has undergone several trainings abroad including JICA training on High Speed Railway in Japan. He has also undergone training in SDA, Bocconi Business School, Milan, Italy.