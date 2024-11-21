Ashok Leyland expands LCV presence with new dealership in Siliguri

Siliguri: Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has inaugurated its fifth Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) dealership in Bengal, reinforcing its strong distribution network of over 800 touchpoints.

The new dealership, M/s Happie Trucking, located on Eastern Bypass Road, Siliguri, features a sales showroom and a strategically placed workshop at Dabgram, ensuring convenient access to service and spares.

The facility offers advanced tools, quick service bays and a comprehensive range of LCV products, including the popular BADA DOST, DOST, PARTNER, and MiTR.

These vehicles cater to diverse customer needs with best-in-class performance, fuel efficiency, and payload capacity.

Viplav Shah, head of the LCV Business at Ashok Leyland, highlighted the company’s commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction through robust products and a widespread service network.

With over 5.5 lakh LCVs operating across India, this expansion underlines Ashok Leyland’s focus on accessibility and customer-centric growth.