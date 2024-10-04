Ashish Pandey remanded to CBI custody till October 7

Kolkata: The house staff of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Ashish Pandey, has been remanded to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till October 7 on Friday.

The Central agency on Friday produced Pandey at the Special CBI court in Alipore and reportedly claimed that he does not fulfil the criteria to be a house staff. However, how he became house staff is subject to further investigation. CBI further informed the court that Pandey is closely involved in the financial corruption at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. It is also alleged that the accused house staff is involved in extortion and threatening doctors.He even allegedly used to threaten the senior doctors to transfer them to remote areas.For these allegations, he needs to be taken into custody for questioning in this regard, informed the CBI in the court.

After the hearing, Pandey was remanded to CBI custody till October 7. However, Pandey’s lawyer reportedly argued how can a junior threaten a senior. Also while arguing about the bribery, Pandey’s lawyer reportedly asked who had paid the bribe.

Apart from Pandey, CBI, on Friday, reportedly claimed at the Seladah Court that the accused duo did not cooperate with the CBI while they were being interrogated by the Central agency officials at the Presidency correctional home. The CBI reportedly stated that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) analysis of Ghosh and Mondal’s mobile phones revealed multiple calls made by the duo following the incident.

It seems like an attempt was made to hide something.