Ashapur brinjal dominates Malda markets, farmers reap triple profits

Malda: Even this winter, Ashapur brinjal has firmly captured the markets of Malda, bringing cheer to vegetable growers across the Chanchal subdivision of north Malda. Despite abundant production, the price of the famed brinjal continues to rule between Rs 60 and Rs 80 per kg, ensuring handsome returns for farmers.

Known for its natural sweetness and rich taste, Ashapur brinjal is no longer just a local favourite. Over the years, it has emerged as a recognised “brand” across West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. This season, with exceptionally high yields across the Chanchal subdivision, farmers are enjoying profits nearly three times higher than their investment.

According to Agriculture department sources, farmers from at least 25 villages, including Motiharipur, Santoshpur, Kushmai, Shivpur, Khanpur and Galimpur under Chanchal-I block, have cultivated Ashapur brinjal extensively. “Ashapur brinjal is special. There are many varieties like round brinjal, thorny brinjal and white brinjal, but people prefer Ashapur for its taste,” said a farmer from Motiharipur.

Ashapur village falls under the Kharba gram panchayat area, where the cultivation of this brinjal is most widespread, lending the crop its name. With increased government support, many farmers who earlier depended on other crops have shifted to brinjal cultivation. “This year, we are expecting at least three times more profit due to higher yield and good market prices,” said Galimpur farmer Alam Sheikh. District Agriculture Department officials stated that nearly 5,000 hectares of land in Chanchal subdivision are under Ashapur brinjal cultivation, with the area expanding further this year. The cost of cultivation is around Rs 7,000–8,000 per bigha, while production ranges between 150 and 200 maunds (approx 37 kg/maund) per bigha. Currently, wholesalers are purchasing the produce at Rs 1,200–1,600 per maund, significantly higher than in previous years.

The brinjal is now being exported to Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Jharkhand and even Assam. “Around 90 per cent of our produce has already been booked by wholesalers,” said farmer Sahidul Rahman. Malda Zilla Parishad Sahasabhadhipati ATM Rafiqul Hossain said, “The state government is supporting farmers through loans, free saplings, organic manure and training. Ashapur brinjal has become a brand, and this year’s bumper harvest has made farmers very happy.”