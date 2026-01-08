ASHA workers stage stir, seek pay hike

Kolkata: A chaotic situation cropped up around Sasthya Bhavan in Salt Lake, Sector V, after Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers’ deputation program demanding a minimum fixed salary and other benefits.

On Wednesday morning, a large number of ASHA workers gathered near the Sasthya Bhavan. To prevent them from moving forward, police had set up barricades.

However, the ASHA workers broke the barricades. Before police could react, the ASHA workers reached the main gate of the Sasthya Bhavan.

However, to prevent any untoward situation, the gate was locked well ahead. Failing to enter the Sasthya Bhavan premises, the ASHA workers started an agitation there. When police tried to clear the place, a scuffle broke out between the cops and the ASHA workers.

According to ASHA workers, the current salary they are getting is insufficient, and it needs to be increased to Rs 15000. Also, they demanded a one-time compensation of Rs five lakh in case any ASHA worker dies. They also claimed that payments on several heads, which they are entitled to get, are still unpaid which need to be cleared immediately. After a few hours of the agitation, 15 ASHA workers were allowed to enter the Sasthya Bhavan to submit their deputation. After the submission, the ASHA workers dispersed.