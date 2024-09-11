ASHA worker suspended for negligence in saving pregnant woman in flood-hit Bhutni

MALDA: The Malda district administration has announced the suspension of an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), following her alleged negligence in a case resulting in the death of a pregnant woman. The victim, Beauty Mandal (25), died due to complications while eight months pregnant during the recent floods in Hirnandapur, Bhutni area, Manikchak block.



On August 4, Mandal experienced severe bleeding but did not receive timely medical assistance, leading to her death around midnight. The ASHA worker, who resided in the same village, failed to assess Mandal’s condition or facilitate her transport to a healthcare facility, despite the gravity of the situation.

This inaction prompted a review by the District Health and Family Welfare Department, culminating in the District Magistrate’s decision to suspend the worker.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania stated: “It has been found that the worker could have easily identified the urgency of the situation and arranged for medical care if she had visited the woman. To address such fatal

negligence, the worker will face suspension.”

Sudipta Bhaduri, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), elaborated on the situation, revealing that Mandal had placenta previa, a condition that could have been identified from her

ultrasound reports.

“Had the worker reviewed these reports, she could have ensured that the mother was brought to Manikchak Hospital in time. The district magistrate reviewed the case and conversed with Mandal’s family before taking action,”

said Bhaduri.

In other developments, the state health department held a video conference on Tuesday to assess the health infrastructure and CCTV installation for the “Ratri Sathi” app. Six health and wellness centers (HWCs) and the English Bazar urban primary health center (UPHC) have been handed over National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) compliance certificates.

A workshop and review session for Joint Block Development Officers, Vector Control Teams (VCT), and Vector Surveillance Teams (VST) from the 20 worst-performing Gram Panchayats (GPs) was conducted at Sanaullah Mancha, English Bazar, on Monday. This session aimed to address issues and enhance dengue management efforts.

Participants reviewed dengue cases on a GP-wise basis, discussed field-level problems, and strategised on improving coordination and tracking of dengue outbreaks.

Emphasis was placed on intensifying house-to-house surveys, accurate data entry, and effective implementation of cleanliness drives. The session also focused on strengthening Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) efforts, enhancing public awareness, and optimising larvicide use.