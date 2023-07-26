ASHA worker dies in road mishap, two injured

An ASHA and former Gram Panchayat member of Gaisal -I GP Kabita Mandal (30 years) died and two others, including her five-year-old son, were injured, when a speeding motorcycle hit her scooty from the back on Wednesday morning.

She was on her way to her workplace on National Highway 31 at Ladukhoa in North Dinajpur.

The injured are undergoing treatment in Islampur Sub-divisional Hospital. Mandal was on her scooter along with her five-year-old son and another child. On NH 31 near Ladukhoa, suddenly a speeding motorcycle hit her scooty from the back.