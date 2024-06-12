‘Ascertain focus of CCTVs in front of Arjun Singh’s house’

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed CISF to seek access to the cameras installed outside the house of Arjun Singh from officer-in-charge of Jagaddal Police Station to ascertain its focus as Singh claimed that his privacy was being infringed.

The matter was heard by Justice Amrita Sinha, who also directed CISF to ascertain whether the recordings can be viewed live by the state authorities. Singh had filed a case claiming that the placement of CCTV was such that his privacy was being infringed. In a report by CISF, it was stated that in the street there are various types of cameras installed, mostly on street poles in the vicinity of Singh’s residence. The access, control and monitoring of those CCTVs are not within the domain of CISF.

Meanwhile, the state authorities, referring to a report of April 22 2024, the CCTV were installed in 2021 to prevent crime, law and order issues, to track the criminal and keep vigilance. A total of 214 cameras were installed at 76 points in 2021 based on their strategic value, prevention and detection of crime.

Not a single new CCTV was installed recently, it was submitted. It was submitted that a CCTV surveillance project assisted by WEBEL is underway in which 166 cameras will be installed at various strategic points of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate area. Since, Singh claimed that the cameras in front of his house were infringing his privacy, CISF, who is presently in-charge to maintain his security was directed by Justice Sinha to ascertain whether the CCTVs were interfering with the same.