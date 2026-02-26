Asansol, Suri, Dhanbad courts receive bomb threats

Kolkata: Three lower courts in West Bengal and Jharkhand received bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting evacuation and search operations. However, no explosive were found during the search, reported news agencies.



According to officials, bomb threats were received by Bengal’s Asansol and Suri courts and Dhanbad’s civil court over email.

“Police teams and bomb squads reached the court premises and search operations are still underway. So far, nothing suspicious has been recovered,” a senior West Bengal police officer said. On Tuesday too, six courts in Bengal received bomb threats, disrupting their regular working. The threats eventually turned out to be a hoax.

Naushad Alam, DSP (Law & Order) of Dhanbad, said, “The court premises were thoroughly searched, but so far, no explosive material has been found. Security has been tightened in and around the courts.”

President of the Dhanbad Bar Association, Radheshyam Goswami, said lawyers were requested to vacate the court premises in the wake of the bomb threat.