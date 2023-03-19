Asansol stampede: Jitendra Tiwari sent to 8-day police custody

Kolkata: BJP leader of Asansol, Jitendra Tiwari, has been remanded to police custody for eight days on Sunday by the Asansol court.



Jitendra was brought to Asansol late on Saturday night around 2 am. After reaching Kolkata in Netaji Subhas Chandra International (NSCBI) Airport, Jitendra was taken to Dum Dum Municipality Hospital where his health check up was conducted.

The BJP leader on Sunday was produced before the Asansol court by the cops of Asansol-Durgapur Police with a prayer for 14 days police remand.

However, Jitendra did not engage any lawyer and himself argued inside the courtroom. He informed the court that the petition of his anticipatory bail is pending for hearing in the Supreme Court. The hearing is scheduled in a day. Hence, he appealed for only two days of police remand. But the court rejected his appeal and remanded Jitendra to police custody for eight days.

He was arrested on Saturday from Yamuna Expressway in Noida in connection with the stampede case which took place on December 14 last year in Asansol during a blanket distribution programme.

Due to the alleged mismanagement of the organisers, a stampede situation cropped up and three persons were killed.