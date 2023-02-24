Asansol stampede case: BJP leader Jitendra Tewari’s bail plea rejected

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail of Asansol BJP leader, Jitendra Tewari, in connection with a stampede that occurred during a blanket distribution programme on December 14, 2021, where three people including a minor lost their lives.



The division bench of Justice Debangsu Basak also turned down the anticipatory bail plea of four other accused in the case. A few hours earlier, the court had rejected the same prayer made by Chaitali Tewari, wife of Jitendra.

Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, was also present during the programme. The stampede occurred after Adhikari and Tewari had already distributed some blankets and left the spot. Several others were injured in the rush.

No permission was taken for hosting such a programme, the police administration claimed. The son of one of the victims lodged a complaint with the Asansol North Police Station, on the basis of which an FIR was initiated against ten people including Tewari, his wife Chaitali, who is the BJP councillor of ward 27 of the Asansol Municipal Corporation.