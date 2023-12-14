Asansol: IT raid at ex-TMC MLA’s house

he Income Tax (IT) department on Wednesday conducted a raid at the residence of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Raniganj MLA Sohrab Ali at Asansol.

The IT department conducted raids at around 35 locations in different parts of the state that includes Raiganj, Kolkata, Dharampur at Burnpur, Asansol and some other places.

According to sources, the operation was held in residences of businessmen associated with sand and iron.

The raid was also held in two houses of the ex-MLA at Rahmatnagore in Burnpur. Central forces were deployed at these sites. Sohrab was initially associated with the Left Front. However, he contested with TMC’s ticket in 2011 and won the elections. The party did not provide him a ticket to contest for the second time in 2016.

His wife Nargis Banu contested in the polls in place of Sohrab but lost the elections.