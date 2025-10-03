Asansol Div: Train cancellations, diversions announced

Kolkata: Eastern Railway has announced extensive cancellations, diversions, short-term terminations and delays of train services on the Burdwan–Asansol section of the Asansol Division from October 6 to November 23 to facilitate non-interlocking work at Durgapur.

The work will be carried out in phases: preparatory activities for 27 days from October 6 to November 1, pre-pre non-interlocking for eight days from November 2 to 9, pre-non-interlocking for 10 days from November 10 to 19, and the final non-interlocking phase from November 20 to 23.

Train operations will be most affected in November, when 57 trains, including 36 long-distance services linking Kolkata, Howrah and Sealdah with destinations such as Delhi’s Anand Vihar, Gwalior, Mathura, Prayagraj, Dhanbad, Amritsar, Bhopal, Agra, Indore, Darbhanga, Lal Kuan, Ara, Nangal Dam and Raxaul, will be cancelled on specific dates. Some will be withdrawn for a single day, while others will not run on several dates. Several MEMU trains, mainly between Burdwan and Asansol, will also remain cancelled on multiple days in November.

About 23 express services will run on diverted routes on selected days.