Asansol Court gives death sentence to father for rape & murder of minor daughter

Kolkata: A man has been sentenced to death for the rape and murder of his minor daughter by an Asansol court within just 15 months after the crime.

The incident occurred on May 13, 2024, in the Narsinghbandh area under Hirapur Police Station (PS) limits in Asansol. That morning, the teenager’s mother found her daughter lying on the bed, soaked in blood. Blood was also oozing from her nose and mouth. Alarmed by her screams, neighbours rushed to the house.

When they attempted to take the girl to the hospital, her father tried to stop them. However, the mother and neighbours forcibly took her to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Autopsy revealed that the girl had been raped and then strangled to death with a rope. As the father was the only person at home at the time, the girl’s mother filed a police complaint against him. He was subsequently arrested. During interrogation and after receiving the autopsy report, police confirmed the girl was raped and murdered. The rope used in the crime was recovered from a dustbin near the house. Police, along with the government lawyer, established in court that it was the murder weapon.

Sixteen witnesses were examined during the trial. On Monday, Magistrate Suparna Banerjee found the accused guilty. On Wednesday, he was awarded the death sentence.