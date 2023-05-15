Asansol: Body of man recovered

kolkata: A body of a man was recovered in the Bijoynagar area on Sunday morning. It is alleged that he was a BJP worker and was murdered by unknown miscreants.



The deceased identified as Ashok Chakraborty was a resident of Sutradharpara in Hijalgora village in Jamuria, Asansol and was missing since Saturday.

On Sunday morning, local residents of the Bijoynagar area saw Chakraborty’s body lying inside a bush. Several injury marks were present on his body.

Later police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Chakraborty’s family members alleged that he was murdered by Trinamool Congress-backed goons.

However, local Trinamool Congress leadership denied the allegations. Police have started a probe.

Cops are waiting for the autopsy report and mobile tower location details to ascertain the cause of the death