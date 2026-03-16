Asansol BJP leader Rupak Panja joins Trinamool

Kolkata: Former BJP leader Rupak Panja, who joined the Trinamool Congress in Durgapur on Sunday, levelled serious allegations against leaders of his former party, particularly targeting BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari.

Soon after joining the ruling party, Panja accused Tiwari of having links with alleged coal smuggler Anup Majhi. He also alleged that several BJP leaders in the Asansol region were involved in illegal coal and sand theft, claiming that such activities had become deeply entrenched within sections of the party’s local leadership.

Explaining his decision to leave the BJP, Panja said he had been associated with the party for a long time but had grown disillusioned with its internal functioning. According to him: “There were many inconsistencies within the party and the environment was not conducive to working honestly.”

Responding to Panja’s defection and allegations, BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari offered a brief reaction, saying he wished Panja well.

Panja formally joined the Trinamool Congress at the party’s district office in Durgapur, where district TMC president Narendranath Chakraborty handed him the party flag.

Speaking after joining the party, Panja said the development initiatives of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had inspired him to take the step. He added that he now wished to work as a Trinamool Congress worker to contribute to the state’s development and stand beside the people.

Chakraborty said many leaders from different political parties were joining the TMC as they believed that real development in the state was possible under Banerjee’s leadership.