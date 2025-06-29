Asansol: 3 members of a family charred to death in house fire

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, three members of a family were charred to death while another is critical in an accidental fire at a house in Asansol late on Saturday night.

According to sources, late on Saturday night, a fire broke out in a house in Fatehpur, Baishali Park of Asansol. Within a few moments, the entire house was engulfed in flames. As the residents of the house were sleeping, none was aware of the fire. The neighbours who saw the flames tried to rescue them but failed. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed. Within a few moments, one fire tender was pressed into action. After a while, the blaze was brought under control and firefighters recovered three charred bodies and a woman with critical burn injuries.

It was learnt that the house owner Bablu Singh used to live with his wife Shilpi Chatterjee and her parents. In the fire incident, Bablu and his parents-in-law were killed while Shilpi is still battling for her life at the Asansol Hospital. Forensic experts are likely to visit the gutted house soon to collect samples for testing in order to ascertain the cause of the fire.